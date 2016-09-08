Costa Rica is doing what its neighbours are not, using its climate to generate clean power.

For 76 consecutive days the Central American country took advantage of rushing water, mountain winds, underground heat and the sun to generate electricity for its population of about five million.

This year alone, Costa Rica has been able to power itself for a total of 150 days from renewable sources, and for the second time in two years, it has been doing so for more than two months.

The National Centre for Energy Control (CENCE) said this was possible mostly through the use of hydroelectric power, using dams to push water through powerful turbines, creating electricity. This accounted for about 80 percent of power generation.