US Republican presidential nominee, Donald Trump, said that Russian President Vladimir Putin was a better leader than US President Barack Obama, echoing previous praise for the Kremlin strongman.

Putin is "very much of a leader," Trump said in a televised interview, where he and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton were separately grilled over their national security and military credentials.​ Putin "has very strong control over a country," Trump said.

"It's a very different system, and I don't happen to like the system. But certainly in that system he's been a leader, far more than our president has been a leader."

Trump has made no secret of his admiration for the Russian leader, who in turn has described the US businessman as "oustanding" and "very talented".

"If he says great things about me. I am going to say great things about him," Trump told an audience of military veterans at NBC's Commander in Chief Forum in New York on Wednesday.

"Certainly in that system, he's been a leader, far more than our president has been,"

Before Trump spoke, Clinton faced questions on the sprawling email scandalthat continues to overshadow her White House run.

The interviewer, NBC's Matt Lauer, asked why it wasn't "disqualifying" for Clinton to have handled government emails on a private server while secretary of state.

"It was a mistake to have a personal account. I would certainly not do it again. I make no excuses for it," Clinton responded, stressing she had not improperly handled classified information.

The forum, held aboard historic aircraft carrier the USS Intrepid, docked off New York City, did not put the candidates head-to-head, and Lauer asked them not to waste time insulting each other.

For the most part they refrained, though Clinton said Trump had refused to take responsibility for his initial support for the Iraq War. Trump went on to attack Clinton over her emails.

The first debate between the one-time friends-turned-bitter rivals is scheduled for September 26.

Trump's military plans

Earlier Wednesday, Trump pledged to increase US military spending — already at levels far higher than any other nation — and to demand a plan to beat DAESH if he becomes president.

The Republican presidential candidate told supporters he would ask generals to craft a roadmap to the annihilation of the DAESH terrorist group.

Trump also outlined proposals for an active army of around 540,000 troops, an air force of at least 1,200 fighter aircraft, a 36-battalion marine corps and a navy of 350 surface ships and submarines — though he provided no details on how he would persuade Congress to pay for it all.

Apart from consulting with top generals, Trump remained vague on how he would defeat DAESH. "Is the plan you've been hiding this whole time asking someone else for their plan?" Lauer asked.