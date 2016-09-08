Pakistan routed England by nine wickets in the one-off Twenty20 international in Manchester on Wednesday to end their tour on a high.

England, who won the one-day series 4-1, struggled to 135 runs for seven after making a good start before Pakistan adapted to the conditions much better and eased to their target with more than five overs to spare.

After winning the toss, England opted to bat first. But after a good start, they were restricted by Pakistani bowlers.

Alex Hales and Jason Roy added 56 for England's first wicket but Roy's departure for 21 prompted a complete collapse as the hosts struggled to cope with some disciplined bowling.

Pakistan's Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif shared a destructive opening partnership of 107 off 11 overs. They raced to 73 inside the powerplay.