Prosecutors in Hungary have filed charges against a camerawoman accused of kicking and tripping refugees who were fleeing from police near the Serbian border last year.

The charges of disorderly conduct come as political tensions mount over Europe's plans to settle migrants.

"While filming she kicked a young man in the shin with a swift kick of the sole of her right foot, and also kicked young girl around the knee with her right foot," the prosecutors said in a statement

Petra Laszlo, was fired from her position as a camerawoman N1TV after a video of the incident went viral.

The charges comes amid rising anti-migrant sentiments in Hungary.