The European Union will implement its largest humanitarian aid programme yet, aimed at helping refugee families in Turkey.

The 28-member bloc under the Facility for Refugees in Turkey will be financing the Emergency Social Safety Net (ESSN), with €348 million ($393 million) in aid expected to reach one million refugees in Turkey.

The Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides stated that the programme is a "game changer in the delivery of international humanitarian aid."

"Together with the World Food Programme and our Turkish partners we have developed an innovative system that can deliver what people need, where it is needed most, and in the most effective way possible. Through the ESSN, our contribution will be more effectively directed to vulnerable refugees," he added, while taking the opportunity to praise Turkey on its support for refugees.

There are over 3.1 million refugees in Turkey, meaning the country hosts more refugees than any other.

The European Union says nearly 160,000 people, the majority of whom are Syrians, reached Turkey by sea in 2016.

Furthermore, in 2015 over 857,000 people arrived in Greece from Turkey by sea.