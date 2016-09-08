US President Barack Obama, who is only months away from leaving office, said on Thursday he was not ready to give up on an eight-year-old promise to close the prison at Guantanamo Bay.

Obama urgently wants to shutter the facility before he leaves the White House at the start of next year but his efforts have been continually thwarted by Republican lawmakers.

"I am not ready to concede that it may still remain open, because we're still working diligently to continue to shrink the population," Obama said at a press conference in Laos.

Speaking in the capital Vientiane during the final trip to East Asia of his eight-year presidency, Obama said the controversial prison served as a "recruitment tool" for terrorist organisations and was a waste of money.

"As we continue to shrink the population to the point where we're looking at 40 or 50 people and are maintaining a multimillion dollar operation to house these people, the American people are asking why should we spend this money on this when it could be spent on other things," he told reporters.

In recent months the US has accelerated the rate at which detainees who have been approved for transfer are released from the US military-run facility, which sits on a remote chunk of land on the tip of southeastern Cuba.

In August, fifteen Guantanamo Bay detainees were transferred to the United Arab Emirates, the largest such release in years.