Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan addressed Turkey's 81 provincial governors in the capital Ankara on September 8, touching on various topics including terrorism and the situation in Jarablus, Syria.

"The Jarablus Operation has drastically changed the whole situation in Syria. Success brings with it new opportunities and possibilities," Erdoğan said in his address.

"The fact that Turkey carried out its Jarablus Operation into Syria successfully and so quickly has changed the world's view of the region. It is no longer possible to implement any plan in the region that does not include Turkey or does not have Turkey's consent."

Turkey launched Operation Euphrates Shield on August 24 with the Free Syrian Army (FSA) to drive the DAESH terrorist group away from its borders. It was able to clear the group from the Jarablus-Azaz line within the first two weeks of the operation.

Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army forces were able to easily recapture Jarablus on the first day of Euphrates Shield, and Syrians on September 7 started returning to the city from Turkey, a little over two weeks after it was liberated from DAESH.

Erdoğan reassured that Jarablus has been fully cleared of the presence of DAESH and that the Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army will continue to fight the group in the surrounding region.

He also said Turkey would continue its operations until the country takes control of its borders.