POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Twenty US marines face charges over Muslim recruit's suicide
A US marine recruit committed suicide amid a widespread culture of hazing and abuse in his battalion, which could lead to punishments for as many as 20 officers and enlisted leaders.
Twenty US marines face charges over Muslim recruit's suicide
A file photo of US Marines in action. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
September 9, 2016

A young Muslim US Marine recruit jumped off a building. He was allegedly slapped in the face and called a terrorist by a drill sergeant.

The US Marine Corps have called the 20-year-old's death a suicide. Siddiqui's family believe it was the result of harassment, abuse, and humiliation.

The incident has drawn attention to the mistreatment of recruits at the hands of military trainers.

Twenty US military personnel may face charges as a result, including commanders and senior enlisted leaders.

Some have already been fired, including the three most senior Marines in charge of the recruit's unit.

Recommended

Their punishments could range from being administrative, such as counselling, to the most severe action of military charges and a court-martial.

Anti-Muslim sentiment has been on the rise in America, based on reports from media outlets and civil rights groups. Since the 2015 attacks in Paris, the rate of hate crimes against Muslims in the US has more than tripled.

Last week, the United Nations human rights chief accused US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump of spreading "humiliating racial and religious prejudice" and warned of a rise of populist politics that could turn violent.

The rate of suicide among veterans of America's armed forces is about double that of the general public, according to the US Department of Veterans Affairs. The VA found that veterans who suffered from conditions like depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, insomnia and chronic pain were particularly vulnerable.

In 2014, the Pentagon revealed that suicide among active service members is also on the rise.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Negotiators in Egypt examining list for potential Israeli-Palestinian swap, says White House
By Baba Umar
Two years of Israeli genocide in Gaza. Here's how US shielded Netanyahu from accountability
Jeffrey Sachs: ‘Vast majority of humanity wants Gaza war to end and Palestine to be free’
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast