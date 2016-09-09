A young Muslim US Marine recruit jumped off a building. He was allegedly slapped in the face and called a terrorist by a drill sergeant.

The US Marine Corps have called the 20-year-old's death a suicide. Siddiqui's family believe it was the result of harassment, abuse, and humiliation.

The incident has drawn attention to the mistreatment of recruits at the hands of military trainers.

Twenty US military personnel may face charges as a result, including commanders and senior enlisted leaders.

Some have already been fired, including the three most senior Marines in charge of the recruit's unit.