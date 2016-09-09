WORLD
Cable car passengers stranded in French Alps rescued
Thirty three tourists stranded in cable cars high above the French Alps have been rescued after technicians restarted the ride by relaxing the tension of tangled wires.
A rescue helicopter takes off towards the Mont Blanc cable car &quot;Skyway&quot; during a rescue operation on September 9, 2016, in Courmayeur. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
September 9, 2016

Thirty three people who were trapped overnight in cable cars thousands of metres above the French Alps were brought to safety on Friday after technicians repaired the ride's tangled cables.

Around 110 people were initially stuck in cable cars at an altitude of 3,800 metres (12,500 feet) between two mountain peaks in the Mont Blanc region when cables became tangled in high winds.

Late on Thursday, four helicopters rescued 78 people – 48 who were airlifted out and around 30 who were able to climb down with the help of rescuers.

Another 12 people were evacuated during the night by rescuers using ropes.

The rescue operation was suspended during the night due to limited visibility but the authorities were in contact with those stranded in the cars.

They were given emergency blankets, energy bars and bottles of water while in the cars.

The cable cars connect Aiguille du Midi on the French side of the mountains with Pointe Helbronner on the Italian border.

In a statement, La Compagnie du Mont Blanc, which runs the cable system, gave no reason for the accident but said the cables could become tangled after an abrupt halt to the system or in strong winds.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
