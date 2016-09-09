Thirty three people who were trapped overnight in cable cars thousands of metres above the French Alps were brought to safety on Friday after technicians repaired the ride's tangled cables.

Around 110 people were initially stuck in cable cars at an altitude of 3,800 metres (12,500 feet) between two mountain peaks in the Mont Blanc region when cables became tangled in high winds.

Late on Thursday, four helicopters rescued 78 people – 48 who were airlifted out and around 30 who were able to climb down with the help of rescuers.

Another 12 people were evacuated during the night by rescuers using ropes.