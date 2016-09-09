Armenia's ruling Republican Party (RPA) has nominated former ArmRosGazprom head Karen Karapetyan to replace outgoing Prime Minister Hovik Abrahamyan, who tendered his resignation on Thursday.

The 53-year-old technocrat, who also served as the mayor of the Armenian capital Yerevan, is expected to lead the South Caucasus country in undertaking groundbreaking reforms to ease tensions.

President Serzh Sargsyan has already called for a "a government of national accord" following months of domestic strife arising from political divisions.

In June, a two-week standoff between security forces and a group of armed men who seized a police station in Yerevan left two police officers dead.

The gunmen took hostages while demanding the release of a jailed opposition politician amid street demonstrations calling for the government's resignation.

Abrahamyan stepped down after two years in power. His reign was largely marred by an economic slowdown, which saw growth slow to 3 percent in 2015 from 3.5 percent in 2014.

Growth in 2016 is forecast to drop even lower to 2.2 percent - a direct result of an economic downturn in Russia.