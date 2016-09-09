NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday welcomed Turkey's increased efforts against the DAESH terrorist organisation in Syria and said training local forces was the key to battling the group.

At a joint news conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Stoltenberg also said NATO had increased its military presence in Turkey, which he described as a "strong and highly valued" member of the Atlantic alliance.

"I welcome the increased efforts of Turkey but also other allies in fighting ISIL [DAESH] in Syria and also I believe the key is to train local forces," Stoltenberg said.

"It is a very complex and very difficult situation in Syria, but there is no alternative to just stay outside. We have to try to find a solution and also to fight ISIL in Syria."

Turkey launched its first major military operation into Syria just over two weeks ago in a bid to push DAESH back from its border and prevent the YPG, the Syrian affiliate of the PKK terrorist organisation, from seizing more territory.