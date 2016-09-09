A top commander of the Syrian militant group Jabhat Fateh al Sham has been killed in an airstrike on the outskirts of Aleppo, it was reported on Thursday.

Abu Omar Saraqeb was killed when a meeting of the group was targeted. But it remains unclear, which country carried out the aerial raid.

Jabhat Fateh al Sham, the erstwhile offshoot Al-Qaeda, was formally known as the al-Nusra Front, which has played an instrumental role in ongoing battles with Syrian regime troops and Iranian-backed militias.

A source told Reuters the militants were in a secret hideout in the village of Kafr Naha. There were unconfirmed reports that several other senior figures were either injured or killed.