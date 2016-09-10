The United States and Russia hailed a breakthrough deal on Saturday to put Syria's peace process back on track, including a nationwide ceasefire effective from sundown on Monday, improved aid access and joint targeting of banned militant groups.

"Today, Sergei Lavrov and I, on behalf of our presidents and our countries call on every Syrian stakeholder to support the plan that the United States and Russia have reached, to ... bring this catastrophic conflict to the quickest possible end through a political process," US Secretary of State John Kerry said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that despite continuing mistrust, the two sides had developed five documents that would enable coordination of the fight against terrorism and a revival of Syria's failed truce in an enhanced form.

"This all creates the necessary conditions for resumption of the political process which has been stalling for a long time," Lavrov told a news conference.

The deal came after marathon talks in Geneva, and several failed attempts to hammer out the details in recent weeks. Kerry, wary of getting the guarantees to make the deal work, had postponed his departure for Geneva for a day.

"The Obama administration, the United States, is going the extra mile here because we believe that Russia, and my colleague (Lavrov), have the ability to press the Assad regime to stop this conflict and to come to the table and make peace," he said.

Kerry said the "bedrock" of the deal was an agreement that the Syrian regime would not fly combat missions in an agreed area, on the pretext of hunting fighters from the banned Nusra Front, an al Qaeda affiliate in Syria.

"That should put an end to the barrel bombs, and an end to the indiscriminate bombing, and it has the potential to change the nature of the conflict."

After a sustained period of reduced violence, Russia and the United States would work together to develop military strikes against Nusra and DAESH, Kerry said.

"Going after Nusra is not a concession to anyone. It is profoundly in the interests of the United States to target al Qaeda, to target al Qaeda's affiliate in Syria which is Nusra.