At least 45 people have been killed after intense airstrikes on Saturday on and around the northern rebel-held city of Aleppo, according to opposition activists.

TRT World reported the death count could be over 50.

The Aleppo Media Center, an activist collective, said 45 people were killed on Saturday, just hours after the new US-Russian agreement was reached to try and end the violence in Syria.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said 30 people were killed in Aleppo province and another 39 were killed by airstrikes in neighboring Idlib province.

Contrasting casualty figures are common in the aftermath of large attacks in Syria.

The United States and Russia announced a deal Saturday that would establish a nationwide cease-fire starting on Monday.

Earlier, it was reported that airstrikes on Idlib have killed at least 24 people.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also said that more than 90 people might have been wounded in the air strikes – which hit a market place and several other areas of the city – and it was not immediately clear who carried out the strikes.