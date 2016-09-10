Twelve people were killed late on Friday in two suicide bombings claimed by DAESH at a shopping mall in eastern Baghdad, police and hospital sources said.

More than 40 people were wounded in the attack at Nakheel Mall across from the oil ministry, according to Reuters.

One bomb went off at the entrance to the mall, the other in the parking lot.

Unconfirmed amateur video published on Facebook showed what appeared to be four separate fires, including two cars engulfed in flames, under a highway overpass near the mall amid the wailing sirens of first responders.

The live Facebook stream had been viewed over 300,000 times in a couple of hours.

Amaq news agency, which supports DAESH, said in an online statement that two suicide bombers, one wearing a vest and the other in a car, had targeted "a gathering of Shi'ites" on Palestine Street.