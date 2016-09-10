Two people were killed and 100 others were injured on Saturday in clashes between Indian security forces and protesters angered by the killing of Pakistan-based Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Muzaffar Wani.

A medical officer in a local hospital in southern Shopian District said one young man was killed after his head was hit by a tear gas canister fired by police.

Another protester died of pellet injuries as Indian security forces fired pump action shotguns to break up a public rally against the Indian Government attended by thousands in Botengoo village in southern Kashmir valley, a police officer told Agence France Presse.

"We have reports of more than 100 injured in today's protests. Around 25 of them have bullet wounds," the police officer added.

The protests began on July 8 when Indian security forces killed Burhan Muzaffar Wani, a commander of Pakistan-based Hizbul Mujahideen.

Wani was a commander of the Pakistan-based separatist group. He enjoyed widespread support in disputed Kashmir.

Since the unrest in the region first broke out 78 people have been killed.