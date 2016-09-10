WORLD
3 MIN READ
Two protesters killed and 100 injured in Kashmir clashes
The Indian government is accused of using pump action shotguns to break up a public rally attended by thousands.
Two protesters killed and 100 injured in Kashmir clashes
Indian policemen patrol a street following a protest in Srinagar, Kashmir, August 30, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
September 10, 2016

Two people were killed and 100 others were injured on Saturday in clashes between Indian security forces and protesters angered by the killing of Pakistan-based Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Muzaffar Wani.

A medical officer in a local hospital in southern Shopian District said one young man was killed after his head was hit by a tear gas canister fired by police.

Another protester died of pellet injuries as Indian security forces fired pump action shotguns to break up a public rally against the Indian Government attended by thousands in Botengoo village in southern Kashmir valley, a police officer told Agence France Presse.

"We have reports of more than 100 injured in today's protests. Around 25 of them have bullet wounds," the police officer added.

The protests began on July 8 when Indian security forces killed Burhan Muzaffar Wani, a commander of Pakistan-based Hizbul Mujahideen.

Wani was a commander of the Pakistan-based separatist group. He enjoyed widespread support in disputed Kashmir.

Since the unrest in the region first broke out 78 people have been killed.

Recommended

The Indian Government has been criticised for the level of casualties and the use of pellet guns during the protests.

The metal pellets fired from the pump-action shotguns rarely result in deaths, but can often blind victims if the fragments hit them in the eye.

Authorities lifted a curfew in most parts of the territory in late August. However, schools, shops and many banks remain closed while residents struggle with a communications blackout.

Indian-ruled Kashmir is predominantly populated by Muslims. There is a strong movement in the area aligned with Pakistan that seeks independence of the territory from India.

The two neighbours, which have fought three wars since independence from British rule in 1947, both claim the region in full, but rule it in part.

SOURCE:TRT World, AFP
Explore
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports