Tens of thousands of people took to the streets in Barcelona and four other cities across Catalonia on Sunday to show their support for Catalan independence from Spain, which separatist leaders want to deliver next year despite legal blocks by Spain's central government.

People waved yellow banners in time to music, symbolising the rhythm of a beating heart uniting an independent republic.

The rallies were scheduled to coincide with Catalonia's national day, "La Diada."

La Diada marks the conquest of Barcelona by Spain's King Philip V in 1714, after a 13-month siege and the loss of Catalan autonomy.

Since 2012, major demonstrations in favour of independence have been held in Catalonia every year on September 11. However, the head of the regional government of Catalonia, Carles Puigdemont, said this year's Diada is crucial.

"Critical decisions" regarding Catalonia's future will have to be taken in the coming months," he said in a press conference.

Catalan separatists have tried in vain for years to win approval from Spain's central government to hold an independence referendum like the one held in 2014 in Scotland.