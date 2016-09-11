Croatian citizens are heading to polling stations on Sunday to vote in an early election that is unlikely to produce an absolute winner.

Some 3.8 million Croatians are eligible to cast ballots. Polling stations close at 1700 GMT and the first official results are due at around 2000 GMT.

Sunday's election is the country's second in less than a year. It has been called as the former Yugoslav republic faces economic problems due to political instability in the country.

The previous election in January produced a fragile coalition government. However, the coalition led by the conservative Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) collapsed last June, after spending 5 months in power.

The collapse was triggered by rows over political appointments, public administration reforms and a conflict of interest case.