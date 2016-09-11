Voters in the landlocked Eastern European state of Belarus, which has been largely isolated since it gained independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, are going to the polls today to take part in the latest round of parliamentary elections.

But there's a difference from previous elections – this time there's a small chance opponents of the country's long-time President Alexander Lukashenko could be elected. They have not been represented in the 110-seat parliament since 1996.

That's because Lukashenko's administration has allowed these elections to be conducted under a more transparent and accessible system which will be monitored by outsiders including the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

Still, analysts and opposition politicians were not hopeful the election will bring about any major changes to Belarus' autocratic political system.

Denis Melyantsov, senior analyst at the Belarusian Institute for Strategic Studies, told Reuters "I think we'll get an absolutely sterile parliament, made up of carefully selected lawmakers."

Echoing these sentiments, Alaksiej Janukievic, chairman of the Belarusian Popular Front opposition party, told Agence France Presse, "I am convinced that not a single opposition candidate will make it through to parliament."

"There will only be lawmakers approved by the authorities."