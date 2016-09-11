The United States on Sunday commemorated the 15th anniversary of the deadly Sept. 11, 2001 attacks in which nearly 3,000 people lost their lives.

The ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial plaza in Lower Manhattan began with the recital of the names of the dead, the tolling of church bells and a tribute in light at the site where New York City's twin towers collapsed.

During the ceremony the names of the victims were read slowly by their relatives as music was played, which paused for six moments of silence.

Four of those marked the exact times four hijacked planes crashed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon near Washington D.C., and a Pennsylvania field. The last two took place when the North and South towers of the Trade Center collapsed.

The ceremony was held by two reflecting pools with waterfalls which now stand in the towers' former footprints, and watched over by an honour guard of police and firefighters.

US presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump temporarily paused their bitter election campaign to attend the service with police and relatives of the victims at the September 11 memorial.

More than 340 firefighters and 60 police were also killed on that sunny Tuesday morning in 2001, in the worst attack on US soil since Pearl Harbor was bombed in 1941.

Many of them died while running upstairs in the hope of reaching victims trapped on the towers' higher floors.

‘Darkest days' in US history