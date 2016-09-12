Thirty-three Turkish aid trucks carrying food, children's clothes and toys are ready to leave for the Syrian city of Aleppo, if the US and Russian negotiated ceasefire holds, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Monday.

The ceasefire brokered by the countries that back opposing sides in the war, calls for a nationwide truce from Monday and improved access for humanitarian aid.

"Today after sunset, whether it is the UN or our Red Crescent, they will send food, toys and clothing to the people, mainly in Aleppo, through the predetermined corridors," Erdoğan said after Eid al-Adha prayers in Istanbul.

Erdoğan said the initial 48-hour ceasefire could be extended by a week.

(Tweet from Turkish Red Crescent fundraising for the Aleppo operation)