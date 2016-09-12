At least 48 people were wounded in an explosion near the regional headquarters of the governing Justice and Development Party (AK Party) in Turkey's southeastern Van province on Monday. No fatalities have been reported as yet.

The attack took place as the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha was celebrated across the country.

"Forty-six civilians and two police officers were injured after a bomb-laden car... was blown up by members of the separatist terror organisation," the local governor's office said in a statement, using a term to describe PKK.

The statement added that the blast took place near a police checkpost outside the AK Party office.

Besir Atalay, an AK Party lawmaker from Van, also claimed that the PKK was behind the attack. "The terrorist organisation has targetted our party building and the AK Party's presence in the past. This is one of their attacks," he added, in live comments on a private television channel.

Van Police Chief Suat Ekici earlier told Turkish-state run Anadolu news agency that two of the wounded were in critical condition but did not say whether they were police officers or civilians.

Witnesses said that the attack was carried out by an explosives-laden vehicle around 11am local time near the AK Party's regional office and the governor's office.

Burhan Kayaturk, a local member of parliament from the AK Party, said the blast had targeted the governing party's offices. He added that the offices were well-secured and had not been badly damaged.