North Korea is ready to conduct another nuclear test, South Korea's Defence Ministry said on Monday, three days after Pyongyang carried out a fifth such test that drew international condemnation.

Pyongyang set off its most powerful nuclear blast to date on Friday, saying it had mastered the ability to mount a warhead on a ballistic missile, ratcheting up a threat that its rivals and the United Nations have been powerless to contain.

"Assessment by South Korean and US intelligence is that the North is always ready for an additional nuclear test in the Punggye-ri area," South Korean Defence Ministry spokesman Moon Sang-gyun told a news briefing.

Punggye-ri, near the northeastern coast, was the site of the North's five previous nuclear explosions.

North Korea has a tunnel where it can conduct an additional nuclear test, Moon said.

A US special envoy for the isolated state, Sung Kim, will travel to Seoul on Monday after discussing cooperation among neighbouring countries in Tokyo in the wake of the North's latest nuclear test.

Kim met with Japanese officials on Sunday and said the United States may launch unilateral sanctions against North Korea, echoing comments by US President Barack Obama on Friday in the wake of the test.

A push for further sanctions was "laughable", North Korea said on Sunday, vowing to continue to strengthen its nuclear power.

"South Korea has already developed a plan to annihilate the North Korean capital of Pyongyang through intensive bombing in case the North shows any signs of a nuclear attack," South Korea's Yonhap News Agency said, quoting a military source.

"In other words, the North's capital city will be reduced to ashes and removed from the map."