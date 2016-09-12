Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on Monday said he will release 'very specific' details about his health after his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton's campaign revealed she was diagnosed with pneumonia.

Trump was unusually subdued in his first public comments on Clinton's illness and added that health was a major issue in the 2016 campaign.

"I think it's an issue. In fact ... this last week I took a physical and .... when the numbers come in I'll be releasing very, very specific numbers," Trump said.

Clinton's bout of pneumonia, kept secret until she nearly collapsed on Sunday, has raised uncertainty about her health going into the final weeks of presidential campaigning. And Trump, who has previously promoted the idea that Clinton was not 'fit' enough to be president, wished his rival well.

"I just hope she gets well and gets back on the trail, and we'll be seeing her at the debate," Trump said.

.

The Clinton campaign finally disclosed on Sunday that the 68-year-old Democratic presidential nominee had been diagnosed with pneumonia on Friday after she complained of allergies and was seen coughing repeatedly in recent days.

Clinton's campaign cancelled a two-day trip by the former first lady to California which was scheduled to begin Monday morning.

The disclosure was made public hours after her campaign said she had become "overheated" to explain why, knees buckling and unsteady, she was rushed from a ceremony marking the September 11, 2001, attacks in New York to her daughter Chelsea's apartment.

The pneumonia incident brought up some familiar concerns about Clinton's penchant for secrecy which has fueled a debate about her use of a private email server while she was President Barack Obama's secretary of state from 2009 to 2013.