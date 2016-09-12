Turkey appointed new trustees to oversee municipalities after 28 mayors were removed on Sunday.

They were accused of being linked to the PKK, Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) and fuelling protests in Turkey's south-east region which borders Iraq and Syria.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday said Turkey had proof that the mayors sent aid and money to PKK terrorists.

Any municipality which had supported militants would pay the price, the president said, speaking after Eid prayers.

List of the replaced mayors are: