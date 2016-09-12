The death toll from severe flooding in a North Korean border region has risen to 133 with another 395 missing and tens of thousands left homeless, the United Nations said Monday, citing Pyongyang government officials.

It added that some 107,000 people have been forced to flee their homes in the area along the Tumen River.

The floods come after Pyongyang carried out its biggest nuclear test on Friday. The force of the blast was at least 10 kilotons. The test triggered anartificial earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3, near the country's main nuclear site in north east.

North Korean media said the northeastern region which borders China and Russia were worst hit.