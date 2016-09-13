Turkey has made a formal request to the United States for the arrest of US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen on charges of orchestrating an attempted military coup on July 15, which resulted in the deaths of over 270 people.

Ankara has on several occasions asked the US authorities to extradite Gulen, sending them documents which show evidence of his involvement in the putsch. But this is the first time Turkey has formally asked Washington to arrest Gulen, who currently lives in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania, on charges of "ordering and commadning" the failed coup.

According to Anadolu Agency, the request was made through Turkey's Justice Ministry.

"This person who ordered the July 15, 2016 bloody coup and committed many other crimes has been sought for arrest", the official request said.

It also included Ankara chief prosecutor's warrant for Gulen's arrest.