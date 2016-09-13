Thailand has recorded about 200 cases of Zika since January, the health ministry confirmed on Tuesday, days after experts called on the country to be more transparent in reporting the threat of the virus to the public.

It was the first time Thailand's health ministry has confirmed the number of Zika cases this year.

"Since January, we have recorded about 200 cases and over the past three weeks, we have confirmed an average of 20 new cases per week," Thailand's Ministry of Public Health spokesman Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai told Reuters.

Earlier, the health officials played down risks from rising infections of the mosquito-borne virus citing concern that disclosing information on Zika, which is linked to serious birth defects, would damage the country's lucrative tourism industry.

"The number of cases is stable," Suwannachai said, without giving further details.

Suwannachai urged the public not to panic and reiterated a message aimed at reassuring tourists.

"People shouldn't be scared to visit provinces affected by the Zika virus," he said.

Zika infections in pregnant women have been shown to cause microcephaly - a severe birth defect in which the head and brain of the baby are undersized - as well as other brain abnormalities.