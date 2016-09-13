President Barack Obama will veto a bill passed by both houses of Congress that will allow survivors and families of victims of the September 11 attacks to sue the Saudi Arabia's government for damages.

"It's not hard to imagine other countries using this law as an excuse to haul US diplomats or US service members or even US companies into courts all around the world," White House spokesman Josh Earnest said on Monday.

"I do anticipate the president would veto this legislation when it is presented to him," he said.

Earnest said Obama would try to persuade lawmakers in both houses to change course.