Israel's former President and Nobel Peace Prize winner Shimon Peres has been put into an induced coma in a hospital after he suffered a stroke on Tuesday.

His office initially reported that "his condition is stable and he is fully conscious". But, later it said that Peres, 93, had been sedated and was breathing with the aid of a respirator.

"Former president Peres' doctors sedated and intubated him so as to best facilitate the continuation of his treatment," his office said.

"He will undergo a CT scan so as to get a full and updated assessment of his situation."

Speculation mounted over his condition late Tuesday in Israel, with local media reporting that he was in serious condition.

"Shimon, we love you and the entire nation is wishing for your recovery," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement.

"The prime minister conveyed the prayers of the entire nation for a quick recovery," his office said.

Heart trouble

In January, Peres was hospitalised twice for heart trouble.

In the first instance, the hospital said he had suffered a "mild cardiac event" and underwent catheterisation to widen an artery.