A US and Russia-brokered ceasefire dubbed by Washington as perhaps the "last chance to save Syria" entered its first full day Tuesday, amid scepticism over how long it would hold.

An initial 48-hour truce came into force at sundown on Monday across Syria except in areas held by DAESH.

Fighting appeared to have stopped in Syria's devastated second city Aleppo, divided between the opposition-held east and regime-controlled west since mid-2012, as the ceasefire took effect.

Activists have reported at least 10 truce violations from areas such as Damascus and Idlib that have yet to be verified.

On Monday evening, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said that it was "quiet" on nearly all fronts.

US Secretary of State John Kerry told reporters in Washington it was "far too early to draw conclusions," but noted that reports he received two hours after the truce came into effect suggested "some reduction" in violence.

"For all the doubts that remain, and there will be challenges in the days to come, this plan has a chance to work," he said of the deal that was agreed on Friday with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

"And I urge all the parties to support it because it may be the last chance that one has to save a united Syria," Kerry said.

Opposition demand 'guarantees'

Syria's opposition groups have remained deeply sceptical and have yet to endorse the deal.

They sent a letter to Washington on Sunday saying they would "deal positively with the idea of the ceasefire" but listed several "concerns" and stopped short of a full endorsement.

"The clauses of the agreement that have been shared with us do not include any clear guarantees or monitoring mechanisms... or repercussions if there are truce violations," they said. Opposition groups said they had received no response.

Salem al-Muslet, spokesman for the High Negotiations Committee opposition umbrella group, demanded "guarantees" on which opposition groups would be targeted.

"We fear that Russia will classify all the Free Syrian Army as terrorists," as it was unclear how the deal defined "terrorist groups", he added.

A crucial part of the deal calls for opposition to distance themselves from the Fateh al-Sham Front — previously known as Al-Nusra Front — before joint US-Russian operations begin.

The Syrian regime and its allies Iran and Lebanon's Hezbollah movement have backed the truce.

Humanitarian Aid

Kerry said humanitarian assistance needed to urgently start flowing, including in all areas of Aleppo.

Under the deal, fighting will halt across areas not held by DAESH and aid deliveries to besieged areas will begin, with regime and rebel forces ensuring unimpeded humanitarian access to Aleppo in particular.

"I don't think I have to spell out how urgent this assistance is, in some cases literally the difference between life and death for tens of thousands of people," he added.