Democratic Presidential nominee Hillary Clinton said she did not think her bout of pneumonia was "that a big deal" and would take a few days off the campaign trail to recover.

Clinton's health has come under scrutiny after she almost collapsed at a 9/11 commemoration event on Sunday. It has raised concerns as to whether she is physically fit enough to hold one of the most demanding jobs in the world.

"I just want to get this over and done with and get back on the trail as soon as possible," Clinton told US television network CNN, adding that she ignored doctor's warning to take time off to rest.

The 68-year-old was diagnosed with a lung infection on Friday.

When asked if she had passed out during the incident on Sunday, Clinton said she only felt dizzy and lost her balance for "a moment".

"You know, it is something that has occurred a few times over the course of my life. I'm aware of it and usually can avoid it," she said.

Republican candidate Donald Trump did not attack Clinton over her health conditions and wished her a quick recovery.