A nationwide ceasefire in Syria has brought a significant drop in violence and with it the hope that much-needed aid could finally be delivered to besieged areas across the country, the United Nations said on Tuesday.

Although there was some violence after sunset on Monday, by early morning the guns had fallen almost entirely silent, and UN aid trucks should be able to move very soon if the Syrian regime issued authorisation letters, United Nations Special Envoy for Syria, Staffan de Mistura said.

"Today calm appears to have prevailed across Hama, Latakia, Aleppo city and rural Aleppo and Idlib, with only some allegations of sporadic and geographically isolated incidents," de Mistura told reporters in Geneva.

"Sources on the ground, which do matter, including inside Aleppo city, said the situation has dramatically improved with no air strikes."

Damascus and central Syria were also calm but there were some reports of clashes between regime and opposition forces around Harasta and fighting in Quneitra between regime forces and the Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, a group that is excluded from the ceasefire and was formerly called al-Nusra Front.

The most delicate parts of the agreement, brokered by the United States and Russia, were to avoid the fighting snowballing and to disengage armed opposition groups that are observing the truce from those that are not. De Mistura said that would be "quite a challenge" and needed to be done within a week.

If the truce sticks, UN aid should go in very soon, and the people of Syria can look forward to "no bombs and more trucks", de Mistura said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that it had received not a single report of combatants or civilians killed by fighting in any areas covered by the truce.

The ceasefire, brokered by the United States and Russia, is supported by countries that back Assad and his opponents, and marks the second attempt this year to halt a war that has frustrated all peace efforts since fighting began more than five years ago.

Commenting on the Syria ceasefire deal on Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, "If it works out, the truce will be extended one more week and then will be continuous," adding that food, clothes and toys provided by both the UN and the Turkish Red Crescent would be delivered mainly to citizens in Aleppo.

Security sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, said around 20 trucks carrying mostly food and water, crossed into Syria from the Turkish border town of Cilvegozu, some 40 km (25 miles) west of Aleppo on Tuesday. But with security concerns, it was not clear how far into Syria they would go.