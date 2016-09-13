Somalia hosted regional African heads of state for a summit on Tuesday, the first in more than two decades, signaling the country's recovery after it plunged into conflict in 1991.

Security measures were tightened and streets were closed to traffic in the capital Mogadishu, for the one-day meeting of the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD), a regional bloc that includes Kenya, Ethiopia, Uganda, Djibouti, Sudan, Uganda and Somalia.

The regional leaders discussed Somalia's upcoming vote for a new parliament and president, as well the situation in South Sudan, where fighting in July has further destabilised the five-year-old nation.

The presidents of Kenya, Uganda and Djibouti, and the prime minister of Ethiopia, were in Mogadishu for the summit meeting of IGAD, or the Intergovernmental Authority on Development, officials said.

"It symbolises the reconstruction of Somalia and Somalia coming back to the (family of) nations," Foreign Minister Abdusalam Omer told Reuters as heads of state flew in.

"It signifies that we are defeating international terrorism."

Somalia has hosted visits of individual heads of state, but Omer said this was the first summit gathering for about four decades, since the rule of President Siad Barre, whose toppling in 1991 was followed by two decades of conflict.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn, chair of IGAD, said Somalia had made progress but more was needed.