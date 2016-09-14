Simon Collis, a UK diplomat on duty to Saudi Arabia has become the first British Ambassador to perform the Hajj this year.

Collis was appointed ambassador to Saudi Arabia in January 2015 and has recently converted to Islam.

Pictures on twitter depict Collis and his wife, Huda Mujarkech garbed in the Ihram, the white traditional clothes donned by pilgrims during the five days of Hajj in Mina.

The Ambassador thanked Fawziah Albakr for the initial post to social media which reads, "the first British ambassador to the Kingdom performing Haj after converting to Islam: Simon Collis with his wife Huda in Makkah."