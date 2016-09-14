WORLD
2 MIN READ
First UK ambassador to Saudi Arabia performs Hajj
After converting to Islam, Simon Collis became the first British Ambassador whilst on duty in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to perform the Hajj.
First UK ambassador to Saudi Arabia performs Hajj
British Ambassador Simon Collis (R) and wife Huda Mujarkech (L) dressed in the all-white garb of pilgrims performing the Hajj. Image: Twitter/@fawziah1 / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
September 14, 2016

Simon Collis, a UK diplomat on duty to Saudi Arabia has become the first British Ambassador to perform the Hajj this year.

Collis was appointed ambassador to Saudi Arabia in January 2015 and has recently converted to Islam.

Pictures on twitter depict Collis and his wife, Huda Mujarkech garbed in the Ihram, the white traditional clothes donned by pilgrims during the five days of Hajj in Mina.

The Ambassador thanked Fawziah Albakr for the initial post to social media which reads, "the first British ambassador to the Kingdom performing Haj after converting to Islam: Simon Collis with his wife Huda in Makkah."

Recommended

After having joined the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office in 1978, Collis subsequently served as British Ambassador to Iraq, Syria and Qatar. He was British Consul-General in Dubai and Basra. He also served in Tunis, New Delhi and Amman.

Pilgrims are currently in Mina for the symbolic stoning of the devil including the mandatory acts of trimming the hair and the slaughtering of an animal. Thereafter, pilgrims will return to Mecca to perform the farewell circumambulation around the Kaaba.

The five days of Hajj with it's spiritual and physical challenges started on Saturday and will end on Thursday.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed