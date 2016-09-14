Plans to create new refugees centres across France were condemned by right-wing critics on Tuesday as "irresponsible" and at risk of sparking a "civil war". For thousands living in the Calais 'Jungle' camp this means finding a new home.

The Socialist-led government believes housing for some 12,000 refugees is urgently needed by the end of the year, a leaked interior ministry document said.

The accomodation may include long-term shelter for refugees from the Calais camp, that the government has vowed to dismantle, as well as a transit centre due to open in Paris in mid-October.

The camp in Calais is home to some 7,000 refugees, but charities say the number might be as high as 10,000 after an influx this summer.

The details leaked by Le Figaro newspaper outlines plans for refugee centres across the country excluding Paris and the Mediterranean island of Corsica, where the foreign population is the highest.

Called the 'Jungle', the camp in Calais and its inhabitants are at the centre of a political debate that has intensified since Britain's vote to exit the European Union and before France's wide-open presidential election next April.

Immigration is a key issue in France as politicians gear up for primary elections ahead of next year's presidential polls.

France has differed from Germany's open border policy of last year. Calais has, however, long attracted waves of refugees hoping to cross from the continent to Britain.

Often this involves trying to stow away on trucks taking the ferry to the English port of Dover, or cutting through security fences to clamber aboard trains using the Channel Tunnel.

Most of the attempts end in failure, and a number of refugees have died in the process.