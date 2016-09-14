Aleksander Ceferin was elected as the new president of UEFA and he has promised to stand up to big clubs.

"I guarantee you, on my watch I will not allow the clubs to put the gun to our head again," Ceferin said.

"For many years, the million dollar deals have been restricted to the big clubs alone. I believe that top football is played by too few clubs in too few competitions in limited areas."

Ceferin, 48, beat Dutchman Michael van Praag, the only other candidate, by 42 votes to 13 and will replace France's Michel Platini, who resigned in May, after being banned from football for four years. Platini, a former football star fell from grace over a disputed payment from the former FIFA president Sepp Blatter.

"I am not a showman, I have no ego issues and I am not a man of unrealistic promises," Ceferin told delegates before the vote.