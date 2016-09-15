Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) said it will start working to resume crude exports from ports recently seized by forces loyal to eastern General Khalifa Haftar.

Starting on Sunday, pro-Haftar forces attacked the ports of Ras Lanuf, Es Sider, Brega and Zueitina, taking control from the Petroleum Facilities Guard (PFG), a rival force allied to the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA).

Officials plan to load the first crude-oil cargo from the port of Ras Lanuf in nearly two years, filling a tanker with 600,000 barrels of crude.

Haftar's Libyan National Army and the pro-Haftar head of Libya's eastern parliament have pledged to keep the seized ports under NOC control.

Mustafa Sanalla, NOC chairman, said he hoped for a "new phase of cooperation", and that production could be raised to 600,000 barrels per day (bpd) from about 290,000 bpd within a month. There will likely be political, legal, and technical obstacles to overcome.

"Our technical teams already started assessing what needs to be done to lift force majeure and restart exports as soon as possible," Sanalla said in a statement.