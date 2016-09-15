Typhoon Meranti battered southeastern China with heavy winds and torrential rain on Thursday, cutting power supplies, ripping up trees and smashing windows, a day after lashing Taiwan.

The super typhoon, packing winds of 170 kilometres per hour made landfall around 3am near the city of Xiamen before heading inland, state media said.

No reports of casualties have emerged in China during the strongest global storm of the year.

Dozens of flights and train services have been cancelled, Chinese state television said, disrupting travel at the start of the mid-autumn holiday.

Schools and many businesses were already shut for the three-day festival when people traditionally meet up with family for celebratory meals.

Pictures on state media showed flooded streets, fallen trees and crushed cars in Xiamen as rescuers in boats evacuated people.

About 320,000 homes were without power in Fujian province's Xiamen city. Across the whole of Fujian province, 1.65 million homes had no electricity.

Large sections of Xiamen also suffered water supply disruptions and some windows in tall buildings shattered, sending glass showering onto the ground below, state news agency Xinhua said.