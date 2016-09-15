US President Barack Obama announced on Wednesday his intention to lift economic sanctions on Myanmar in a meeting with the country's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi at the Oval Office.

The economic restrictions were put in place due to ongoing human rights violations by the country's ruling military junta, which has been in power for 49 years.

Lifting sanctions "is the right thing to do in order to ensure that the people of Burma [Myanmar] see the rewards from a new way of doing business, and a new government," Obama said.

After the meeting with Suu Kyi, he told reporters that the changes would come into effect "soon."

"[The] United States intends to sign a loan guarantee with five local microfinance institutions to support over $10 million in loans to small businesses in Myanmar, which will increase access to food and support employment opportunities for communities in Myanmar," the White House said.

The two countries will also cooperate in several areas to promote democracy and ease ethnic and religious conflicts in the country.

Suu Kyi's visit was her first to Washington since she secured a sweeping victory against military rulers in last year's elections.