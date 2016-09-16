WORLD
Syria truce in jeopardy as clashes break out in Damascus
Residents of the Jobar neighbourhood in the eastern suburbs of Damascus say that shelling has continued in recent hours.
A fighter from the Free Syrian Army's Al Rahman legion walks past damaged buildings in the rebel held Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, Syria September 6, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
September 16, 2016

The Syrian ceasefire between Russia and the United States appears to be in jeopardy after fierce fighting broke out in and around eastern Damascus on Friday.

Regime tanks and artillery have reportedly pounded opposition positions in Jobar.

Residents of the regime-controlled Jobar neighbourhood in the eastern suburbs of Damascus have said that shelling has continued in recent hours.

The ceasefire had come into effect on Monday but humanitarian aid has yet to reach the most deprived areas.

Earlier on Thursday, the UN special envoy for Syria said that the cessation of hostilities had held out and urged the Syrian regime to issue letters authorising the delivery of aid to besieged areas in Aleppo.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
