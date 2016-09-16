An international inquiry has identified two Syrian Air Force helicopter squadrons and two other military units it holds responsible for chlorine gas attacks on civilians, according to Reuters.

The finding by the United Nations and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), the global chemical weapons watchdog, is based on Western and regional intelligence, the news agency said quoting a diplomatic source.

"It was the 22nd Division, the 63rd Brigade and the 255 and 253 squadrons of the Syrian government," the envoy said.

The identification of specific military institutions responsible for attacks could strengthen a push by some Western members of the U.N. Security Council for a robust response, focused on sanctions and accountability.

Syrian regime has denied using toxic gas on the battlefield.

The year-long inquiry, which is investigating reports of attacks between April 11 2014 and August 21 2015, is due to submit its fourth report to the UN Security Council next week.

The third report, in August, blamed Syrian regime forces for two chlorine gas attacks and DAESH terrorists for using sulfur mustard gas.

It is unclear whether the fourth report will assign blame to individuals. The inquiry has focused on nine attacks in seven areas of Syria.

Eight of the attacks investigated involved the suspected use of chlorine.

"There is no indication that any opposition groups used chlorine," the dilpomat said.