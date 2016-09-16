The details of a US-Russian deal on Syria, which came into effect on Monday, will be the focus of an urgently called UN Security Council meeting on Friday, diplomats said.

Council members will meet for the closed-door consultations called as a UN aid convoy was blocked and denied entry at the Syrian border.

Under the deal, all sides agreed to allow deliveries of food, medicine and other basic supplies to the war stricken Syrian city of Aleppo.

Although the deal came into effect on Monday, humanitarian aid has yet to reach the most deprived areas.

Once the ceasefire holds and the aid is delivered, the United States and Russia are set to being cooperating in jointly targeting DAESH terrorists in Syria.