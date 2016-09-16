The US military will have to shift surveillance aircraft from other regions and increase the number of intelligence analysts to coordinate attacks with Russia under the Syria cease-fire deal partly in order to target militants the US has largely spared, senior officials say.

Senior defence and military officials told the Associated Press that they are sorting out how the US-Russia military partnership will take shape and how that will change where US equipment and people will be deployed.

They said, however, that they will need to take assets from other parts of the world, because US military leaders don't want to erode the current US-led coalition campaign against DAESH in Iraq and Syria.

More military planners and targeting experts will be needed to identify and approve airstrikes against Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, which recently claimed to have severed ties with Al Qaeda.

The US has rarely bombed the group, previously known as the Nusra Front, and the targeting is trickier because the militants are often intermingled with other US-backed Syrian rebels.

Making matters more complicated are US military concerns about Russian targeting. Unlike the US, which uses precision-guided munitions, Moscow has predominantly used conventional bombs in its airstrikes over Syria.

The Syria cease-fire deal struck by US Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is designed to bring a pause to the civil war so that the superpowers' militaries can be jointly concentrated against DAESH operating within the chaos on the ground.

The concerns reflect the US military's broader scepticism about partnering with Russia, which it says it distrusts.

Senior US defence and military officials familiar with the planning spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorised to talk about the matter publicly.

Under the deal, if the cease-fire holds for seven days and humanitarian deliveries are allowed into areas besieged by the Syrian regime army, the US and Russia would set up a so-called Joint Implementation Center to focus on the militants and share basic targeting data.

US scepticism

US State Department spokesman Mark Toner has said, "I don't think that anyone in the US government is necessarily taking at face value Russia's or certainly not the Syrian regime's commitment to this arrangement."

"I also think some of the comments from the Department of Defense were just about speaking to the fact that there's logistical challenges of setting up the JIC (joint center) and coordinating these airstrikes and that's going to require additional effort and additional time."

He added, however, "What really matters here is that the president of the United States supports this agreement, and our system of government works in such a way that everyone follows what the president says."