The US military said on Saturday that an airstrike carried out by coalition's jets may have hit Syrian soldiers but the target was not the regime forces.

"The strike was in an area the coalition had attacked in the past, and coalition members had informed their Russian counterparts before it began," the US military's Central Command said in a statement.

Coalition forces have halted further airstrikes in the area south of Deir-al-Zor.

Earlier, the Russian military said that air strikes allegedly carried out by the US-led coalition operating in Syria killed over 60 Assad regime soldiers.

"Warplanes from the international anti-jihadist coalition carried out four air strikes today against Syrian forces surrounded by the Islamic State [DAESH] group in the Deir Ezzor air base," a Russian Army statement said.

"Sixty-two Syrian soldiers were killed and a hundred others were injured in these strikes."

The Russian military claimed two F-16 and two A-10 jets flew into Syrian airspace from neighbouring Iraq to carry out the strikes.

Syrian regime forces also said coalition aircraft carried out the strike near Deir Ezzor airport while Britain-based monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said at least 80 soldiers were killed, but it did not specify who carried out the raids.

Following the airstrike, Russia and Syria called for intervention of the United Nations Security Council.

Russia said it wants an emergency UN Security Council meeting to discuss the airstrikes, according to Maria Zakharova, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman.

"We are reaching a really terrifying conclusion for the whole world: That the White House is defending Islamic State. Now there can be no doubts about that," the RIA Novosti news agency cited Zakharova as telling the Rossiya-24 TV station.

"We demand a full and detailed explanation from Washington. That explanation must be given at the U.N. Security Council."

The incident occurred as the United States and Russia accused each other of not adhering to conditions of the truce which took effect earlier this week.

In New York, the UN Security Council cancelled an urgent meeting on Friday that had been called to discuss whether to endorse the ceasefire, seen as a "last chance" to end the five-year war which has killed 300,000 people.

The closed-door consultations were called off after Moscow and Washington failed to agree over disclosing details of the ceasefire to the council.

On Saturday, Russia said that the United States would have to be blamed for any breakdown of the ceasefire. Senior Russian army general Viktor Poznikhir said in a televised briefing: