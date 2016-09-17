WORLD
2 MIN READ
DAESH supporter convicted for murder of British cleric
An elderly Bangladeshi imam was murdered for practicing a form of Islamic healing which DAESH considers "black magic"
DAESH supporter convicted for murder of British cleric
Jalal Uddin was attacked in a children's playground by two DAESH supporters in February. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
September 17, 2016

A DAESH-inspired Briton was sentenced to life for his role in the murder of a 72-year-old Islamic spiritual leader who he believed was performing "black magic."

The court heard that Mohammed Syeedy, 21, drove Mohammed Adbdul Kadir to Rochdale in Manchester. The pair followed their victim as he walked home from evening prayers at his mosque in February.

Jalal Uddin was bludgeoned in the face with a hammer at a children's park in Rochdale, in Manchester.

The Manchester Crown Court heard that Uddin was dealt at least five blows and the severity of the attack crushed his skull.

Prosecutors said the men had planned the murder for months and had stalked Uddin. He was targeted because he practiced something called Ruqya, a form of healing in which he used amulets filled with water, or paper containing Quranic verses, called taweez.

Recommended

DAESH, which Syeedy and Kadir were said in court to support, regards all "magic" as forbidden and believes whose who practice it should be punished, often by death.

"The prosecution proved that Syeedy believed Jalal Uddin to be practicing black magic and inspired by the teachings of DAESH, that the victim needed to die for that belief," the head of the Crown Prosecution Service's Counter Terrorism Division, Sue Hemming said.

Kadir is now believed to be in Syria and police said while Syeedy did not deliver the fatal blows, he had played an integral part in the murder.

High Court judge Sir David Maddison said Uddin was a "gentle well-respected man" who was brutally killed because he practiced taweez.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed