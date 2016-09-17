A DAESH-inspired Briton was sentenced to life for his role in the murder of a 72-year-old Islamic spiritual leader who he believed was performing "black magic."

The court heard that Mohammed Syeedy, 21, drove Mohammed Adbdul Kadir to Rochdale in Manchester. The pair followed their victim as he walked home from evening prayers at his mosque in February.

Jalal Uddin was bludgeoned in the face with a hammer at a children's park in Rochdale, in Manchester.

The Manchester Crown Court heard that Uddin was dealt at least five blows and the severity of the attack crushed his skull.

Prosecutors said the men had planned the murder for months and had stalked Uddin. He was targeted because he practiced something called Ruqya, a form of healing in which he used amulets filled with water, or paper containing Quranic verses, called taweez.