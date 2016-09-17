TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey intercepts over 650 refugees in Aegean in four days
The Turkish Coast Guard intercepted 679 migrants in the Aegean Sea this week, as part of a four-day operation.
Turkey intercepts over 650 refugees in Aegean in four days
A group of refugees are seen on a boat after being intercepted by the Turkish Coast Guard while they were trying to pass illegally to Greece from Canakkale, Turkey on September 11, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
September 17, 2016

The Turkish Coast Guard intercepted 679 refugees in the Aegean Sea as part of an operation launched between September 12 and 15, Izmir Governorate said in a statement on Saturday.

The operation was conducted in the southern provinces of Izmir, Aydin, Canakkale and Mugla.

Refugees dreaming of a better future in Europe frequently attempt to make short but perilous sea journeys across the Aegean.

According to the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), of the more than one million refugees who arrived in the EU last year, more than 850,000 arrived by sea to Greece from Turkey.

At least 800 people, however, died in the Aegean over the course of the year.

Recommended

The number of refugees travelling from Turkey to Europe across sea routes dropped by 90 percent from March to August, when Turkey and the European Union signed a readmission deal aimed at stemming the flow of refugees into the continent.

But, according to figures provided by Turkey's Anadolu Agency, it has recently increased, especially since mid-August.

Last month, over 1,500 refugees were intercepted by the Turkish Coast Guard.

Since the beginning of 2016, Turkey has intercepted at least 27,000 refugees.

SOURCE:TRT World, AA
Explore
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Turkish President Erdogan urges Turkic states to strengthen role in regional security
‘Systematic genocide’: Türkiye's comms chief calls out Israel’s occupation, killings of Palestinians
Turkish activists detained in Gaza aid flotilla raid released, cross into Jordan en route home
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
Archaeologists discover 60 tombs dating back 2,200 years in western Türkiye
Two arrested in Türkiye over alleged Mossad espionage
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan