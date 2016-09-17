The Turkish Coast Guard intercepted 679 refugees in the Aegean Sea as part of an operation launched between September 12 and 15, Izmir Governorate said in a statement on Saturday.

The operation was conducted in the southern provinces of Izmir, Aydin, Canakkale and Mugla.

Refugees dreaming of a better future in Europe frequently attempt to make short but perilous sea journeys across the Aegean.

According to the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), of the more than one million refugees who arrived in the EU last year, more than 850,000 arrived by sea to Greece from Turkey.

At least 800 people, however, died in the Aegean over the course of the year.