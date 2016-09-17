Israel's military shot and killed a Palestinian who stabbed a soldier in the occupied West Bank on Saturday. It's the fourth such incident to take place in two days, in what appears to be an uptick in Israeli-Palestinian tensions.

An Israeli military spokeswoman said the Palestinian stabbed the soldier at a security checkpoint in the West Bank city of Hebron.

"In response to the immediate threat, forces at the scene shot the assailant, resulting in his death," she said.

On Friday, Israeli forces shot dead two Palestinians and one Jordanian, in separate incidents in Hebron and East Jerusalem. A third Palestinian was wounded.

As with most anti-Israeli incidents carried out since October, by individuals without any central guiding hand, the reason for the surge in violence in the last 48 hours is unknown.