A Norwegian man held hostage by the Abu Sayyaf militant group in the southern Philippines was freed on Saturday, Philippine officials said.

The militants released him in the town of Patikul in the Sulu Archipelago. He is now in a camp in the regional capital Jolo. He will be handed over to Philippine authorities on Sunday and then flown to the southern city of Davao.

Sekkingstad had been due to meet President Rodrigo Duterte later on Saturday but the meeting was cancelled because of bad weather.

Abu Sayyaf seized Kjartan Sekkingstad from an upscale resort on Samal island in Davao del Norte in September 2015.

Along with Sekkingstad, two Canadians and a Filipina woman were also taken hostage. The woman has already been released in June, but the Canadians were executed.