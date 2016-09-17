Thousands of people throughout Germany took to the streets on Saturday to protest the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) and Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), two proposed free trade agreements between the US and the EU which they fear could lead to the loss of thousands of jobs and harm the environment.

The organisers of the rallies said that 320,000 people joined demonstrations against the deal in several major cities including Berlin, Munich, Hamburg and Frankfurt, while police put the figure at around 180,000.

Large crowds carrying banners and flags marched through the streets of the cities, with the demonstrations remaining largely peaceful. Those attending the marches frequently referenced their fears that the deals would give more power to multinational corporations and financiers at the expense of local industries, jobs, safety and the environment.

One protester, Tobias Kuhn, told the BBC, that if the deals goes ahead "the enterprises and banks...will have power over people worldwide."

In Berlin, demonstrators waved banners reading "People over profits," while German news website Deutsche Welle reported that farmers in Cologne unfurled a banner saying: "TTIP and genetic engineering, keep away from our farms!"

The TTIP